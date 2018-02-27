news

President Nana Akufo-Addo must tone down on his English oratorical skills so everyone in Ghana can understand what he says.

This is a plea from some market women in Accra.

The women told Accra-based Adom FM that it is difficult for them to understand the president when he rattles in English.

They argue that they voted for him to become President and are therefore pleading for him to speak what they called the ‘form 4 English’ so they can understand.

"The last time I saw him on TV, I had to be extra attentive to hear the word 'police'," a trader said.

"We don't understand his American English. Nana Addo's English is too much. He should speak 'Form 4 English like the man is going'," another woman added.

Some of the women also argued that President Akufo-Addo does not open his mouth wide enough to speak.

Another said she often feels embarrassed if she has to ask people to repeat or explain Nana Addo’s statements to her. She fears it may show she is English deficient.

This comes as a surprise since many people have often praised the president for his eloquence and great command over the English language.

Meanwhile, Professor Nana Essilfie Kondua of African University College of Communications has urged the president and other government officials to speak local languages often or use interpreters when they deliver public speeches.