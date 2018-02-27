Home > News > Business >

Market women beg Nana Addo to tone down the English


English Language Market women beg Nana Addo to tone down the English; they can't understand

The market women said that they voted for him to become President and are therefore pleading for him to speak what they called the ‘form 4 English’ so they can understand.

  • Published:
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo play

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Nana Akufo-Addo must tone down on his English oratorical skills so everyone in Ghana can understand what he says.

This is a plea from some market women in Accra.

The women told Accra-based Adom FM that it is difficult for them to understand the president when he rattles in English.

READ ALSO: Head of State Protocol did no wrong at US Governors’ Summit, Presidency clarifies

They argue that they voted for him to become President and are therefore pleading for him to speak what they called the ‘form 4 English’ so they can understand.

"The last time I saw him on TV, I had to be extra attentive to hear the word 'police'," a trader said.

"We don't understand his American English. Nana Addo's English is too much. He should speak 'Form 4 English like the man is going'," another woman added.

Some of the women also argued that President Akufo-Addo does not open his mouth wide enough to speak.

READ ALSO: Just a small embarrassing handshake moment involving Nana Addo

Another said she often feels embarrassed if she has to ask people to repeat or explain Nana Addo’s statements to her. She fears it may show she is English deficient.

This comes as a surprise since many people have often praised the president for his eloquence and great command over the English language.

Meanwhile, Professor Nana Essilfie Kondua of African University College of Communications has urged the president and other government officials to speak local languages often or use interpreters when they deliver public speeches.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Solar Energy: India to help solarize airports in Ghana Solar Energy India to help solarize airports in Ghana
HMD Global visits 4Syte TV to kick of partnership HMD Global visits 4Syte TV to kick of partnership
Video: Watch Nokia's MWC 2018 event in under 10 minutes Video Watch Nokia's MWC 2018 event in under 10 minutes
Auditor General: Public servants earning over ¢3,700 to declare their assets - Domelevo Auditor General Public servants earning over ¢3,700 to declare their assets - Domelevo
Egg Consumption In Ghana: Research shows every Ghanaian ate 143 eggs in 2017 Egg Consumption In Ghana Research shows every Ghanaian ate 143 eggs in 2017
Software Scandal: EOCO indicts SSNIT managers over $72m software scandal Software Scandal EOCO indicts SSNIT managers over $72m software scandal

Recommended Videos

New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes
New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes
New Phones: Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutes New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutes



Top Articles

1 Auditor General Public servants earning over ¢3,700 to declare their...bullet
2 Egg Consumption In Ghana Research shows every Ghanaian ate 143 eggs in...bullet
3 Software Scandal EOCO indicts SSNIT managers over $72m software scandalbullet
4 Ernst & Young (EY) Report Ghana rises to 4th position on the...bullet
5 Solar Energy India to help solarize airports in Ghanabullet
6 Taxes In Ghana 3% VAT flat rate takes off in July 1bullet
7 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG...bullet
8 English Language Market women beg Nana Addo to tone down...bullet
9 Retirement How to calculate your SSNIT pensionbullet
10 Video Watch Nokia's MWC 2018 event in under 10 minutesbullet

Top Videos

1 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial quantitiesbullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
4 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
5 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
6 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
7 Entrepreneurship How to be resourceful as an entrepreneurbullet
8 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet
9 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started |...bullet
10 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company...bullet

Business

In Accra Susu collectors give gov’t 1 week ultimatum to stop NPP supporters from managing public toilet
Excise Tax Stamp Act Gov’t threatens to sanction businesses that fail to comply with Tax Stamp Policy
David Ampofo Writes Is Ghana's cashew another cocoa?
Jospong boss Joseph Agyapong
Youth in Sanitation module YEA calls for more companies to compete with Zoomlion