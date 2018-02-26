Home > News > Politics >

Just a small embarrassing handshake moment involving Nana Addo


A man who introduced President Akufo-Addo to speak snubbed the Director of State Protocol Ambassador Hassan Ahmed when he stretched his hand for a handshake.

The Director of State Protocol Ambassador Hassan Ahmed received the embarrassment of his life when he tried to shake the hand of a gentleman who introduced President Akufo-Addo at the US governors’ summit.

The event was organised by the National Governors Association (NGA) on Saturday (February 24, 2018).

The Chair of the National Governors Association, Governor Brian Sandoval of Nevada, in his speech introduced Ghana's  President saying, “without further, I do please give a warm welcome to President Akufo-Addo.”

The audience stood up and clapped to welcome President Akufo-Addo.

Brian Sandoval who introduced him moved towards Ghana’s President to welcome him by shaking his hand.

However, the first person he met was the Director of State Protocol. Ambassador Hassan Ahmed then stretched his hand to shake the introducer, but Governor of Nevada swerved him and walked towards President Akufo-Addo.

Brian Sandoval then shook the President. Ambassador Hassan Ahmed walked back and stretched his hand again but the introducer ignored him and rather showed Nana Addo to the podium.

About Ambassador Hassan Ahmed

Hassan Ahmed is 62 years old. He holds a Master’s Degree from the Georgetown School of Foreign Service and has been a career diplomat with Ghana’s Diplomatic Service for 34 years, having served in Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Cuba and Japan, where he was Deputy Chief of Mission.

He was Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs when the President-Elect was Foreign Minister. His last posting was to the Islamic Republic of Iran, where he served as Ghana’s Ambassador from 2008 to 2012.

In 2013, he took an appointment with the United Nations as the Head of Office for the United Nations-African Union Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID), Khartoum, Sudan, a position he still holds. He is married with four children.

