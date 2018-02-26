Mahama to lead Commonwealth Observer Group

news

Former President John Dramani Mahama is expected to leave Accra today (Monday, February 26, 2018) for Freetown, Sierra Leone as leader of Commonwealth Observer Group to the Sierra Leone election.

Ex-president Mahama is also expected to hold meetings with the Presidential Candidates, their Running Mates and other stakeholders before the election day.

He was invited by the Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC) of Sierra Leone.

A statement said Mr Mahama is expected to “lead the discussions in a closed-door high-level breakfast meeting between the Presidential Candidates and their Running Mates, Commissioners of the PPRC, Electoral Officials, Police Chief, Paramount Chiefs and Eminent Persons.”

According to the PPRC, it recognises Ghana’s past president as a leading voice for the consolidation of democracy and improving electoral activities across the continent hence the invitation.

Sierra Leoneans are said to hold him in high esteem and he “will explore with the aspirants, their aspirations, challenges and fears ahead of the election as well as encourage them to subscribe to the Peace Pledge.”

The former President of Ghana will also preside over the signing of a Peace Pledge by the Presidential Candidates on Wednesday, February 28, hold talks with President Ernest Bai Koroma and hold separate meetings with the Candidates, the Electoral Commission, Police Chief and Sierra Leone’s Donor Partners.

Sierra Leone will go to the polls on March 07, with 16 political parties contesting the Presidential Election.