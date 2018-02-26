Home > News > Politics >

Mahama to lead Commonwealth Observer Group


Sierra Leone Elections Mahama to lead Commonwealth Observer Group

Ex-president Mahama is expected to hold meetings with the Presidential Candidates, their Running Mates and other stakeholders before the election day.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former President John Dramani Mahama is expected to leave Accra today (Monday, February 26, 2018) for Freetown, Sierra Leone as leader of Commonwealth Observer Group to the Sierra Leone election.

Ex-president Mahama is also expected to hold meetings with the Presidential Candidates, their Running Mates and other stakeholders before the election day.

He was invited by the Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC) of Sierra Leone.

READ ALSO: Vanderpuye: NDC will win 2020 and free Abuga Pele

A statement said Mr Mahama is expected to “lead the discussions in a closed-door high-level breakfast meeting between the Presidential Candidates and their Running Mates, Commissioners of the PPRC, Electoral Officials, Police Chief, Paramount Chiefs and Eminent Persons.”

According to the PPRC, it recognises Ghana’s past president as a leading voice for the consolidation of democracy and improving electoral activities across the continent hence the invitation.

READ ALSO: Martin Amidu will work with a mediocre team - NDC MP

Sierra Leoneans are said to hold him in high esteem and he “will explore with the aspirants, their aspirations, challenges and fears ahead of the election as well as encourage them to subscribe to the Peace Pledge.”

The former President of Ghana will also preside over the signing of a Peace Pledge by the Presidential Candidates on Wednesday, February 28, hold talks with President Ernest Bai Koroma and hold separate meetings with the Candidates, the Electoral Commission, Police Chief and Sierra Leone’s Donor Partners.

Sierra Leone will go to the polls on March 07, with 16 political parties contesting the Presidential Election.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Founding Father: Rawlings won't campaign for NDC in 2020 - Owusu Bempah Founding Father Rawlings won't campaign for NDC in 2020 - Owusu Bempah
Assault: NPP MP sent his boys to destroy my testicles - Aspiring chairman Assault NPP MP sent his boys to destroy my testicles - Aspiring chairman
Yawa Pai: Just a small embarrassing handshake moment involving Nana Addo Yawa Pai Just a small embarrassing handshake moment involving Nana Addo
Slander: Opposition MP sentenced for insulting president Slander Opposition MP sentenced for insulting president
Free SHS: If you wish us bad luck, it will fall back on you - Napo fires Mahama Free SHS If you wish us bad luck, it will fall back on you - Napo fires Mahama
Special Prosecutor: Martin Amidu will work with a mediocre team - NDC MP Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu will work with a mediocre team - NDC MP

Recommended Videos

GYEEDA Trial: Vanderpuye: NDC will win 2020 and free Abuga Pele GYEEDA Trial Vanderpuye: NDC will win 2020 and free Abuga Pele
Sack corrupt police officer: Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officer
2018 SONA: Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live] 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live]



Top Articles

1 Mohammed Alidu NPP man collapses after losing electionbullet
2 Election Petition? NPP did not win election 2016 - Mahama claimsbullet
3 Sad NPP Women Organiser for Abura-Asebu dies soon after winning...bullet
4 GYEEDA Scandal Former NDC official sentenced to 6-yrs in prison,...bullet
5 Yawa Pai Just a small embarrassing handshake moment involving...bullet
6 Fuel Hikes Mahama blasts NPP gov’t over frequent increase in...bullet
7 Corruption Fight Mahama's SHS will be converted into prisons...bullet
8 Slander Opposition MP sentenced for insulting presidentbullet
9 GYEEDA Trial Vanderpuye: NDC will win 2020 and free...bullet
10 Internal Wrangling Charlotte Osei in trouble; issued...bullet

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
3 Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP...bullet
4 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
5 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
6 Watch Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skillsbullet
7 Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to...bullet
8 Politics Nana Addo to rename Wa Poly after Hilla Limannbullet
9 Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
10 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation...bullet

Politics

Fighting Corruption British High Commissioner lauds Ghana’s appointment of Special Prosecutor
Venezuelan presidential candidate and evangelical pastor Javier Bertucci scoffs at assertions from the opposition that he is merely a political stooge to legitimize President Nicolas Maduro's election in April
Javier Bertucci Pastor has faith he can unseat Maduro in Venezuela poll
Matteo Salvini has rebranded himself and his party
Matteo Salvini A rebranded nationalist leading Italy's far-right
GYEEDA Trial Twitter reacts to conviction of Abuga Pele, Assibit