Martin Amidu will work with a mediocre team - NDC MP


Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central Constituency, Isaac Adongo has said the appointment of Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu indicates that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has members who can be relied upon by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to prosecute the agenda of the country.

Comparing the appointment to a football team signing a player, Isaac Adongo said Amidu's nomination amounts to a lower division football team signing a world-class player from a top-flight club.

READ MORE: Here's how Martin Amidu performed at Appointment's committee [Infographic]

"We were told that Mr Amidu is such a stature that by his nomination, he had finished fighting corruption. So, what did President Jerry Rawlings, the man who found Mr Amidu many years ago when he was still a brilliant young man, do?

"The man who found him couldn’t fight corruption to the end. The man who made him Attorney General, couldn’t fight corruption to the end but the man who suddenly found him in 2018 after winning power is the one who has succeeded in fighting corruption and should be praised," he said.

Speaking at a forum organised by pro-NDC group, Coalition for Restoration (CFR), the Bolgatanga Central MP stated that Amidu will be lost in the midst of mediocre.

"But I want to ask a simple question; if you go to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid and take him to Stoke City and he comes to play with average players and you say you have won? Clearly, this man will be lost in the midst of mediocre.

READ ALSO: Bawumia should be blamed for cedi depreciation - NDC MP

"So, they [NPP] came to NDC and signed one of our superstars, forgetting that for one Martin Amidu, we have thousands of them," he said.

"Unfortunately, Mr Amidu is going to work with a team that is mediocre.

play
 

"If you sign me from Real Madrid to Stoke City, I may just go for the money but not trophies because there, there, I will be a one-man team. That is what is going to happen at the Attorney General’s Department; one superstar from the NDC, who will be meeting those superstars he left behind," he added.

