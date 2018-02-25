Vanderpuye: NDC will win 2020 and free Abuga Pele

news

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodio, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has expressed confidence the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will win the 2020 polls and free Abuga Pele from prison.

Mr Pele was sentenced to six years imprisonment for woefully causing financial loss to the state in the Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Agency (GYEEDA) scandal.

His accomplice, Philip Assibit, was jailed 12 years for defrauding the state.

Speaking on the matter at the party's Unity Walk in the Eastern Region, Mr Vanderpuye said the plight of Abuga Pele should not dampen the spirit of the rank and file the NDC.

“It is unfortunate but I can only say that this will not dampen the spirit of the NDC. Between 2001 and 2004, they sentenced Tsatsu Tsikata, Dan Abodakpi, Ibrahim Adam and Kwame Perprah. It did not stop us from winning elections in 2008. We are going to win the elections and bring Abuga Pele out,” he said.