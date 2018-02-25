Home > News > Politics >

Vanderpuye: NDC will win 2020 and free Abuga Pele


GYEEDA Trial Vanderpuye: NDC will win 2020 and free Abuga Pele

Mr Pele was sentenced to six years imprisonment for woefully causing financial loss to the state in the Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Agency (GYEEDA) scandal.

  • Published:
play Vanderpuye
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodio, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has expressed confidence the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will win the 2020 polls and free Abuga Pele from prison.

READ MORE: NPP did not win election 2016 - Mahama claims

Mr Pele was sentenced to six years imprisonment for woefully causing financial loss to the state in the Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Agency (GYEEDA) scandal.

His accomplice, Philip Assibit, was jailed 12 years for defrauding the state.

Speaking on the matter at the party's Unity Walk in the Eastern Region, Mr Vanderpuye said the plight of Abuga Pele should not dampen the spirit of the rank and file the NDC.

READ MORE: NPP man collapses after losing election

“It is unfortunate but I can only say that this will not dampen the spirit of the NDC. Between 2001 and 2004, they sentenced Tsatsu Tsikata, Dan Abodakpi, Ibrahim Adam and Kwame Perprah. It did not stop us from winning elections in 2008. We are going to win the elections and bring Abuga Pele out,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Election Petition? NPP did not win election 2016 - Mahama claims Election Petition? NPP did not win election 2016 - Mahama claims
Mohammed Alidu: NPP man collapses after losing election Mohammed Alidu NPP man collapses after losing election
Javier Bertucci: Pastor has faith he can unseat Maduro in Venezuela poll Javier Bertucci Pastor has faith he can unseat Maduro in Venezuela poll
Matteo Salvini: A rebranded nationalist leading Italy's far-right Matteo Salvini A rebranded nationalist leading Italy's far-right
GYEEDA Trial: Twitter reacts to conviction of Abuga Pele, Assibit GYEEDA Trial Twitter reacts to conviction of Abuga Pele, Assibit
NDC 'monsterized' Martin Amidu- Rawlings says as he praises Akufo-Addo NDC 'monsterized' Martin Amidu- Rawlings says as he praises Akufo-Addo

Recommended Videos

Sack corrupt police officer: Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officer
Political News: Nana Addo In Togo To Hold Talks On Political Crisis Political News Nana Addo In Togo To Hold Talks On Political Crisis
2020 Polls: I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Banku 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Banku



Top Articles

1 Mohammed Alidu NPP man collapses after losing electionbullet
2 GYEEDA Scandal Former NDC official sentenced to 6-yrs in prison,...bullet
3 Election Petition? NPP did not win election 2016 - Mahama claimsbullet
4 Internal Wrangling Charlotte Osei in trouble; issued ultimatumbullet
5 NDC 'monsterized' Martin Amidu- Rawlings says as he praises...bullet
6 Corruption Special Prosecutor should investigate Nana Konadu...bullet
7 Alhassan Umar Obaako Zabzugu MP hospitalized after being...bullet
8 GYEEDA Trial Twitter reacts to conviction of Abuga Pele,...bullet
9 Dominic Ayine This MP nearly committed suicide after...bullet
10 Party Organisation Rawlings goes for new NDC card;...bullet

Related Articles

Election Petition? NPP did not win election 2016 - Mahama claims
Mohammed Alidu NPP man collapses after losing election
GYEEDA Trial Twitter reacts to conviction of Abuga Pele, Assibit
NDC 'monsterized' Martin Amidu- Rawlings says as he praises Akufo-Addo
Party Organisation Rawlings goes for new NDC card; pays dues up 2020
Alhassan Umar Obaako Zabzugu MP hospitalized after being involved in car crash
Blame Game Akufo-Addo blames Mahama for Ghana's poor showing on corruption index
Working Tour Akufo-Addo leaves for Togo, Germany and the US on a 10-day working tour
Corruption Fight Martin Amidu sworn in as Special Prosecutor
GYEEDA Scandal Former NDC official sentenced to 6-yrs in prison, Assibit gets 12-yrs

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP gov’tbullet
3 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
4 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
5 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
6 Watch Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skillsbullet
7 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
8 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
9 Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to...bullet
10 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation...bullet

Politics

Blame Game Akufo-Addo blames Mahama for Ghana's poor showing on corruption index
President Akufo-Addo
Working Tour Akufo-Addo leaves for Togo, Germany and the US on a 10-day working tour
Special Prosecutor I’ll treat crime as crime – Amidu
Member of Parliament for Assin Central,  Kennedy Agyapong
Kennedy Agyapong This MP would flog people who litter Accra if he's given the power