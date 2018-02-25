Home > News > Politics >

NPP man collapses on losing election


Mohammed Alidu NPP man collapses after losing election



The incumbent Nassara Coordinator of the New Patriotic Party in the Krowor Constituency of the Greater Accra Region, Mohammed Alidu, on Saturday collapsed during the party's primaries.

Mr Alidu was said to be seeking re-election in Saturday's nationwide constituency elections by the governing party.

Dressed in all white in expectation of a resounding victory, Mr Alidu had the shock of his life when the results did not go in his favour.

play

It is believed that he collapsed after realising that he has lost the election to his opponent during counting.

Party officials and onlookers rushed to revive him.

Watch the video below:

In the comments, one user said: "Please let's not play with some issues. From the way the man tumbled down as he stood I can clearly say he was suffering from exhaustion or a health condition or even both. He could have died. Thanks be to God that he is still alive. We all need to be health conscious."

play

 

"This is what happens when you mainly depend on politics for the upkeep of you and your family. U don't have the guts, but still go in for it," another user wrote.

