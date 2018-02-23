news

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong has said that he will flog people who litter indiscriminately in the environment.

The maverick New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP said on Net2 TV that most Ghanaians are indiscipline and yet keep complaining of living in a filthy environment.

Agyapong said if he is given the power, he will take a radical approach like flogging those who are caught littering since that may be the only way to keep the cities especially Accra clean.

“We are always complaining that the city is dirty but the fact is that they [Ghanaians] are indisciplined. I was once driving through Tema and I saw some men dumping refuse on the highway. How do you expect the TMA boss or the AMA boss to clear the place?”

“Refuse collectors dump refuse at the roadside. We need to be more patriotic and if they refuse to do the right thing, just arrest them, beat them well to teach them a lesson.”

“There are some people who only need beatings to wake them up. If I become a president just for a year, I will personally beat them to put them in the right place.”

His comments come after the government announced that it will need over GHC 200 million to improve sanitation in the country.

But the NPP MP argued that Ghanaians are naturally not discipline and therefore radical measures must be put in place to stop them from littering.