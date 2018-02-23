Home > News > Politics >

Martin Amidu sworn in as Special Prosecutor


Martin Amidu sworn in as Special Prosecutor

Martin Amidu was overwhelmingly endorsed and approved by members of the two different political parties in parliament this week.

Martin and Nana Addo play

Martin and Nana Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sworn in Martin A.K.B Amidu as the first ever Special Prosecutor for Ghana.

This happened at a short ceremony at the seat of the Presidency, the Flagstaff House.

Nana Addo praised Amidu's virtues and charged him to do his work without fear or favor. He tasked him to rid the public service of corruption.

Martin Amidu said, "I wish to assure you that the propaganda about witch-hunting will not dampen me"

The Office is also expected to help reduce the workload on existing investigative agencies and, thereby, enhance their effectiveness.

Parliament passed the Special Prosecutor Bill making it an Act of Parliament on November 14, 2017.

Martin Amidu has been praised a good choice by most Ghanaians since he was nominated to the role by Nana Akufo-Addo last year.

