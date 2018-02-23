Home > News > Politics >

I'll be happy to work with Martin Amidu - PC Appiah-Ofori


Fighting Corruption I'll be happy to work with Martin Amidu - PC Appiah-Ofori

Appiah-Ofori aslo disclosed he was one of the people the President consulted before he made the decision to hire Amidu. “I recommend Mr. Amidu to the president”, he said.

  Published:
PC Appiah Ofori - Anti-corruption campaigner play

PC Appiah Ofori - Anti-corruption campaigner
Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Esikuma-Odoben-Brakwa, P.C Appiah-Ofori has expressed delight over the prospect of joining Martin Amidu at the Special Prosecutor's office.

PC, who has been at the forefront on corruption over the years deems an opportunity to serve Ghana as always welcoming.

Speaking on Abusua FM on the prospect of helping Amidu fight corruption, he said: "I am really willing to work with him. In everything Ghana first; therefore if the need arises for me to help him retrieve stolen state money why not, I will go with happiness."

Martin Amidu play

Martin Amidu

 

He described Martin Amidu as a man of integrity who will do a very good job as the Special Prosecutor.

READ ALSO: Martin Amidu approved as Special Prosecutor

"He is not someone you can influence. He said even the President himself can’t influence him. I thank God for his approval by parliament”.



Martin Amidu was endorsed by Parliament this week to be the new Special Prosecutor and he is expected to be sworn in today by the President.

