I’ll treat crime as crime – Amidu

Ghana’s first Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has said that he will treat crime as crime and nothing else as he discharges his duties in that capacity.

He said this after he took the Oath of Office and the Oath of Secrecy at the Flagstaff House which was administered by President Akufo-Addo.

In his speech, he assured the President and Ghanaians that he would maintain a high sense of discipline as he has done throughout his 43 years of practice as a lawyer.

He promised to mount an unwavering fight against corruption and people who cause such illegalities in the country.

On his part, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo congratulated Mr Amidu and also acknowledged his vast experience in law and politics.

The ceremony which was brief was witnessed by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; the Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Osei Opare; the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta; the Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo; Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapor and several other officials of the Presidency.