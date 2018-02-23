I’ll treat crime as crime – Amidu

In his speech, Ghana's first Special Prosecutor assured the President and Ghanaians that he would maintain a high sense of discipline as he has done throughout his 43 years of practice as a lawyer.
He said this after he took the Oath of Office and the Oath of Secrecy at the Flagstaff House which was administered by President Akufo-Addo.
He promised to mount an unwavering fight against corruption and people who cause such illegalities in the country.
On his part, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo congratulated Mr Amidu and also acknowledged his vast experience in law and politics.
The ceremony which was brief was witnessed by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; the Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Osei Opare; the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta; the Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo; Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapor and several other officials of the Presidency.