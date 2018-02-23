Home > News > Politics >

I’ll treat crime as crime – Amidu


Special Prosecutor I’ll treat crime as crime – Amidu

In his speech, Ghana's first Special Prosecutor assured the President and Ghanaians that he would maintain a high sense of discipline as he has done throughout his 43 years of practice as a lawyer.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghana’s first Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has said that he will treat crime as crime and nothing else as he discharges his duties in that capacity.

He said this after he took the Oath of Office and the Oath of Secrecy at the Flagstaff House which was administered by President Akufo-Addo.

In his speech, he assured the President and Ghanaians that he would maintain a high sense of discipline as he has done throughout his 43 years of practice as a lawyer.

READ ALSO: AG supports call for probe into mass Law School failure

Martin and Nana Addo play

Martin and Nana Addo

 

He promised to mount an unwavering fight against corruption and people who cause such illegalities in the country.

READ ALSO: This MP would flog people who litter Accra if he's given the power

On his part, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo congratulated Mr Amidu and also acknowledged his vast experience in law and politics.

The ceremony which was brief was witnessed by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; the Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Osei Opare; the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta; the Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo; Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapor and several other officials of the Presidency.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Working Tour: Akufo-Addo leaves for Togo, Germany and the US on a 10-day working tour Working Tour Akufo-Addo leaves for Togo, Germany and the US on a 10-day working tour
Kennedy Agyapong: This MP would flog people who litter Accra if he's given the power Kennedy Agyapong This MP would flog people who litter Accra if he's given the power
Corruption Fight: Martin Amidu sworn in as Special Prosecutor Corruption Fight Martin Amidu sworn in as Special Prosecutor
GYEEDA Scandal: Former NDC official sentenced to 6-yrs in prison, Assibit gets 12-yrs GYEEDA Scandal Former NDC official sentenced to 6-yrs in prison, Assibit gets 12-yrs
Mass Failure: AG supports call for probe into mass Law School failure Mass Failure AG supports call for probe into mass Law School failure
Fighting Corruption: I'll be happy to work with Martin Amidu - PC Appiah-Ofori Fighting Corruption I'll be happy to work with Martin Amidu - PC Appiah-Ofori

Recommended Videos

Political News: Nana Addo In Togo To Hold Talks On Political Crisis Political News Nana Addo In Togo To Hold Talks On Political Crisis
2018 SONA: Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live] 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live]
2020 Polls: I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Banku 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Banku



Top Articles

1 GYEEDA Scandal Former NDC official sentenced to 6-yrs in prison, Assibit...bullet
2 Dominic Ayine This MP nearly committed suicide after impregnating his...bullet
3 Internal Wrangling Charlotte Osei in trouble; issued ultimatumbullet
4 Corruption Special Prosecutor should investigate Nana Konadu first...bullet
5 Bird Of The Night Valerie Sawyerr writes to Amidubullet
6 Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Vice President turns chef to serve Armed...bullet
7 Blame Game Mahama is to blame for Ghana's poor showing on...bullet
8 In Parliament Minority wants Finance Minister summoned...bullet
9 Corruption Fight Martin Amidu sworn in as Special Prosecutorbullet
10 Corruption Perception Nana Addo doing nothing to fight...bullet

Top Videos

1 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
2 Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
3 Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP...bullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahamabullet
8 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
9 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
10 Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home...bullet

Politics

Special Prosecutor President Akufo-Addo to swear in Amidu as SP today
In Accra Susu collectors give gov’t 1 week ultimatum to stop NPP supporters from managing public toilet
Appiah Menka
RIP NPP guru Appiah Menka goes home on May 24
Martin Amidu
Special Prosecutor Don’t run into exile – Amidu tells looters