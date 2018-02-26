Home > News > Business >

Public servants earning over ¢3,700 to declare their assets


Auditor General Public servants earning over ¢3,700 to declare their assets - Domelevo

The Auditor General Daniel Domelevo explained that this will be to check the ill-gotten wealth of some public servants.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Auditor-General-Daniel-Domelovo play

Auditor-General-Daniel-Domelovo
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Auditor General has indicated that all public servants who earn more than ¢3,727 in salaries would have to declare their assets.

Daniel Domelevo said this during his speech at the 2018 Accountability Week celebrations.

He explained that this will be to check the ill-gotten wealth of some public servants.

READ ALSO: Research shows every Ghanaian ate 143 eggs in 2017

He entreated all Public Servants to comply with the law, since the auditors are to ensure the public purse is protected.

May Ghanaians have often expected only political appointees to declare theiur asserts. However, Domelevo, explained that this is supposed to include  all public officers as defined by the Act 550.

READ ALSO: EOCO indicts SSNIT managers over $72m software scandal

He explained that an officer in any public office or public institution either than the Armed Forces whose salary is equal to or higher than the salary of a Director of the Civil Service, is required to declare his or her liabilities or assets.

This he said means any civil servant whose salary is more than ¢3,727 per month, is required to declare their assets.

"We are very much aware that for we who check others, need to check ourselves," he said.

The Auditor-General was also of the view that too many public servants are overpaid.

He cautioned his officers to desist from taking bribes in the performance of their duties. He said auditors who fail to report infractions and irregularities will be made to face punitive actions as stated in Section 33 of Act 584.

He also said that officials of MMDAs who try to bribe his officers will face the law if caught.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

HMD Global visits 4Syte TV to kick of partnership HMD Global visits 4Syte TV to kick of partnership
Video: Watch Nokia's MWC 2018 event in under 10 minutes Video Watch Nokia's MWC 2018 event in under 10 minutes
Egg Consumption In Ghana: Research shows every Ghanaian ate 143 eggs in 2017 Egg Consumption In Ghana Research shows every Ghanaian ate 143 eggs in 2017
Software Scandal: EOCO indicts SSNIT managers over $72m software scandal Software Scandal EOCO indicts SSNIT managers over $72m software scandal
In Accra: Susu collectors give gov’t 1 week ultimatum to stop NPP supporters from managing public toilet In Accra Susu collectors give gov’t 1 week ultimatum to stop NPP supporters from managing public toilet
Excise Tax Stamp Act: Gov’t threatens to sanction businesses that fail to comply with Tax Stamp Policy Excise Tax Stamp Act Gov’t threatens to sanction businesses that fail to comply with Tax Stamp Policy

Recommended Videos

New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes
New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes
New Phones: Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutes New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutes



Top Articles

1 Auditor General Public servants earning over ¢3,700 to declare their...bullet
2 Software Scandal EOCO indicts SSNIT managers over $72m software scandalbullet
3 Egg Consumption In Ghana Research shows every Ghanaian ate 143 eggs...bullet
4 Ernst & Young (EY) Report Ghana rises to 4th position on the...bullet
5 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid...bullet
6 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG...bullet
7 Retirement How to calculate your SSNIT pensionbullet
8 Taxes In Ghana 3% VAT flat rate takes off in July 1bullet
9 Roads Networks Ghana has poor road infrastructure - Reportbullet
10 Video Watch Nokia's MWC 2018 event in under 10 minutesbullet

Top Videos

1 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial quantitiesbullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
4 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
5 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
6 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma,...bullet
7 Entrepreneurship How to be resourceful as an entrepreneurbullet
8 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started |...bullet
9 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company –...bullet
10 MTN Mobile Money Adbullet

Business

David Ampofo Writes Is Ghana's cashew another cocoa?
Jospong boss Joseph Agyapong
Youth in Sanitation module YEA calls for more companies to compete with Zoomlion
The Finance Minister of Singapore, Heng Swee Keat
In Singapore Government to pay bonus to all citizens after surplus budget
UT Bank
Collapsed Banks Assets of UT Bank and Capital Bank for sale