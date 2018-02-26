Public servants earning over ¢3,700 to declare their assets

news

The Auditor General has indicated that all public servants who earn more than ¢3,727 in salaries would have to declare their assets.

Daniel Domelevo said this during his speech at the 2018 Accountability Week celebrations.

He explained that this will be to check the ill-gotten wealth of some public servants.

He entreated all Public Servants to comply with the law, since the auditors are to ensure the public purse is protected.

May Ghanaians have often expected only political appointees to declare theiur asserts. However, Domelevo, explained that this is supposed to include all public officers as defined by the Act 550.

He explained that an officer in any public office or public institution either than the Armed Forces whose salary is equal to or higher than the salary of a Director of the Civil Service, is required to declare his or her liabilities or assets.

This he said means any civil servant whose salary is more than ¢3,727 per month, is required to declare their assets.

"We are very much aware that for we who check others, need to check ourselves," he said.

The Auditor-General was also of the view that too many public servants are overpaid.

He cautioned his officers to desist from taking bribes in the performance of their duties. He said auditors who fail to report infractions and irregularities will be made to face punitive actions as stated in Section 33 of Act 584.

He also said that officials of MMDAs who try to bribe his officers will face the law if caught.