Home > News > Business >

Protect Ghana from rising oil prices by hedging oil revenue


Oil Prices Protect Ghana from rising oil prices by hedging oil revenue – Senyo Hosi

According to Senyo Hosi, since Ghana is a net exporter of oil, it is necessary to hedge oil revenue to help cushion consumers greatly.

  • Published:
Senyo Hosi play

Senyo Hosi
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD) has called on the government to initiate a process that will stabilize oil revenue in the country following the gradual rise in crude oil prices.

According to Senyo Hosi, since Ghana is a net exporter of oil, it is necessary to hedge oil revenue to help cushion consumers greatly.

“So we can hedge against cash settlement where the government rakes in a hedge income…the government will, therefore, reduce the taxes to correspond to the losses in income from crude oil exports,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

READ ALSO: Dr Bawumia launches Mobile Money payment interoperability system

The prices of crude oil have been increasing gradually on the international market for some weeks now.

A barrel of the commodity is being sold at seventy-seven dollars.

This is expected to increase the cost to importing countries like Ghana.

READ ALSO: Ghana to get off PayPal’s blacklist by 2020 - Bawumia

“In addition, the government could implement the crude price threshold which is the politically sensitive price that the government thinks it has. Assuming the CPT is pegged at 75 dollars a barrel, the government reduces the taxes to compensate the loss of tax revenue when the price goes above 75 dollars mark,” Mr. Hosi added.

In a related development, others have suggested that the government resorts to the stabilization fund to cater for the losses in revenue with the implementation of the hedging policies being offered.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Denial: MMI contract was just GHS 300,000 - Former BOG Deputy Governor Denial MMI contract was just GHS 300,000 - Former BOG Deputy Governor
Banking: SEC investigating 10 investment banks over violations Banking SEC investigating 10 investment banks over violations
Ghana Cylinder Issues: Surcharge Essiam for causing financial loss to GCMCL – Labor Expert Ghana Cylinder Issues Surcharge Essiam for causing financial loss to GCMCL – Labor Expert
Payment Platform: Ghana to get off PayPal’s blacklist by 2020 - Bawumia Payment Platform Ghana to get off PayPal’s blacklist by 2020 - Bawumia
Eurobond: Ghana sells $2bn Eurobond at lowest interest rates Eurobond Ghana sells $2bn Eurobond at lowest interest rates
Financial Sector: Dr Bawumia launches Mobile Money payment interoperability system Financial Sector Dr Bawumia launches Mobile Money payment interoperability system

Recommended Videos

Business Insider: 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey Business Insider 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey
Tax Identification Number: Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana Tax Identification Number Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana
Business News: Women Own 46% Of Businesses In Ghana – MasterCard Report Business News Women Own 46% Of Businesses In Ghana – MasterCard Report



Top Articles

1 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions public againbullet
2 NaBCo Here's what you need to apply for the Nation Builders Corpsbullet
3 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault Marketbullet
4 Banking SEC investigating 10 investment banks over violationsbullet
5 Corruption Allegations No work today as Frances Essiam locks GCMCLbullet
6 Denial MMI contract was just GHS 300,000 - Former BOG Deputy...bullet
7 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be...bullet
8 Payment Platform Ghana to get off PayPal’s blacklist by...bullet
9 Taxes In Ghana 3% VAT flat rate takes off in July 1bullet
10 Promo Glo introduces Yakata, Ghana’s most exciting...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
3 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
4 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
5 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the...bullet
6 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
7 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started | StartUpSchoolbullet
8 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in...bullet
9 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet
10 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet

Business

In Court Supreme Court adjourns Eurobond case against Ofori-Atta
The Deputy Minister of Trade, Robert Ahomka-Lindsay
One-District One-Factory China to give Ghana $400m for 1D1F
Mobile Money
In Kumasi Robbers attack mobile money vendor, make away with GHS13,000
Economy Of Ghana April inflation drops to 9.6%