Home > News > Business >

Dr Bawumia launches Mobile Money payment interoperability system


Financial Sector Dr Bawumia launches Mobile Money payment interoperability system

Interoperability is the ability for customers to undertake money transfers between two accounts at different mobile money companies or to transfer money between mobile money accounts and bank accounts.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has launched the first mobile money payments interoperability system in Ghana.

This follows a challenge issued by the Vice President last year to the Bank of Ghana, the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS), the Telcos and financial institutions to ensure that mobile money platforms were interoperable to make banking services more accessible to the large unbanked population, estimated to be about 70%.

Interoperability is the ability for customers to undertake money transfers between two accounts at different mobile money companies or to transfer money between mobile money accounts and bank accounts.

play

 

Speaking at the launch, the Vice President commended the “hardworking Ghanaians and Ghanaian institutions” whose efforts had resulted in a platform that provides “a financial transactions engine that is versatile, efficient, robust, and enhances patronage.”

READ ALSO: Robbers attack mobile money vendor, make away with GHS13,000

“It is a historic day for Ghana. A very big deal. We thank God for this day…This singular achievement reinforces President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s belief that with the right conditions and leadership, there is nothing we cannot achieve as a people.”

The launch of mobile money payment interoperability system is expected to largely eliminate the difficulties associated with traditional banking services, such as the difficulty in opening bank accounts, the high costs associated with maintaining a bank account relative to customers’ income levels, the need to have basic literacy, administration and record keeping abilities and English-language capacity to operate a bank account, and the sheer intimidating nature of banking halls.

For example, customers who have mobile money accounts with say, MTN can easily transfer or receive money from other networks such as Airtel-Tigo or Vodafone.

play

 

Furthermore, mobile customers can move money from their mobile money accounts to bank accounts without any hassle, freeing up funds locked up in the telco sector.

As well, from the bank side customers can move money from their bank account(s) to mobile money accounts. 

According to Fintech experts, this will make Ghana one of the global leaders in the interoperability payments space.

READ ALSO: China to give Ghana $400m for 1D1F

Phase Two of the interoperability platform will complete the Financial Inclusion Triangle by allowing the movement of monies between and among Telcos, banks, and e-zwich accounts in a seamless manner - and the flow is back-to-back.

play

 

When phase 2 is completed, customers will be able to pull monies from bank accounts to their mobile money accounts. The e-zwich integration is ongoing, and the central bank has instructed all Banks to complete the integration that allows customers to pull monies from bank accounts to their mobile money accounts by July 15 this year.

Vice President Bawumia challenged the financial institutions, the Telcos, and the Fintechs to find very innovative ways of turning mobile phones and the mobile money platform into vehicles of economic emancipation for the many players in the huge informal sector. He also challenged the stakeholders to extend the reach of mobile money interoperability beyond the shore of Ghana.

“From here our next focus is to venture into the cross-border arena so that there will be an effective and efficient payment system to support sub-regional and indeed intra African trade. I know there are smart ICT firms and people in Ghana, and I know you can do it.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

In Court: Supreme Court adjourns Eurobond case against Ofori-Atta In Court Supreme Court adjourns Eurobond case against Ofori-Atta
One-District One-Factory: China to give Ghana $400m for 1D1F One-District One-Factory China to give Ghana $400m for 1D1F
In Kumasi: Robbers attack mobile money vendor, make away with GHS13,000 In Kumasi Robbers attack mobile money vendor, make away with GHS13,000
Economy Of Ghana: April inflation drops to 9.6% Economy Of Ghana April inflation drops to 9.6%
Audit Report: Nsawam revenue collectors make away with GHC87k – AG’s report Audit Report Nsawam revenue collectors make away with GHC87k – AG’s report
Aviation Sector: Ghana needs more pilots – Aviation Minister Aviation Sector Ghana needs more pilots – Aviation Minister

Recommended Videos

Tax Identification Number: Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana Tax Identification Number Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana
Business News: Women Own 46% Of Businesses In Ghana – MasterCard Report Business News Women Own 46% Of Businesses In Ghana – MasterCard Report
Business: 8 Reasons Why BoG Took Over UniBank Business 8 Reasons Why BoG Took Over UniBank



Top Articles

1 NaBCo Here's what you need to apply for the Nation Builders Corpsbullet
2 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions public...bullet
3 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault Marketbullet
4 Banking In Ghana BoG to appoint administrators for more local banksbullet
5 Food Poisoning Police arrest 4 Nigerians for repackaging expired...bullet
6 Ghana Cylinder Frances Essiam says she’s still at postbullet
7 IMF Bailout IMF approves $191m for Ghana after reviewbullet
8 Corruption Allegations No work today as Frances Essiam...bullet
9 Ghana Cylinder Issues Staff of GCMCL protest Frances...bullet
10 Economy Of Ghana April inflation drops to 9.6%bullet

Top Videos

1 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial quantitiesbullet
2 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma, that will...bullet
3 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
4 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
5 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
6 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
7 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of...bullet
8 Video We are determined to move Ghana beyond aid - Bawumiabullet
9 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started |...bullet
10 Entrepreneurship Failure- How To Deal With It |...bullet

Business

Corruption? Frances Essiam denies awarding fictitious contracts
Living With Disability Africa World denies discriminating against passenger with ‘disability’
Nation Builders Corps Gov’t isn’t responsible for finding you jobs – Kofi Bentil to Nurses
Metro Mass Transit Salary of MMT staff to be cut after MD’s suspension