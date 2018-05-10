Home > News > Business >

Robbers attack mobile money vendor, make away with GHS13,000


Robbers attack mobile money vendor, make away with GHS13,000

The robbers pulled a gun and threatened to shoot the victim and his brother if they made noise for the public attention.

The Police in Kumasi is investigating an incident where 8 armed men attacked and robbed a mobile money merchant vendor.

The incident occurred on Wednesday (May 9, 2019).

The robbers took over 13, 000 Ghana cedis from the merchant.

The attackers also took a bag containing 1, 200 Ghana cedis and documents belonging to the merchant.

Sources indicate that the merchant had just returned from the bank when the attackers came.

The robbers pulled a gun and threatened to shoot the victim and his brother if they made noise for the public attention.

After this warning, 6 of the robbers including a lady stood outside firing gunshots while 2 of them entered the office of the merchant to take the money.

Robbery of Mobile Money vendors seems to be on the rise this year in some parts of the country.

In April this year a robber was shot down by a police personnel who happened to be at the scene of a random mobile money robbery at Achimota in Accra.

A month before this incident an armed robber suspected of robbing a mobile money operator was lynched at Ejura Mepeasem in the Ejura/Sekyedumasi Municipality of the Ashanti region.

