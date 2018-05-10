China to give Ghana $400m for 1D1F

news

The Chinese government has promised to support Ghana’s one district, one factory initiative with $ 400 million.

The money is expected to be used to build some 22 factories across the country.

The said factories will be involved in the production and processing of garments, starch, and other items.

This was revealed at the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Chinese and Ghanaian government represented by the Trade Minister on Wednesday (May 9, 2018).

The Chinese government will be represented by the China National Building Material Cooperation (CNBM). They are also expected supply equipment and other machinery to these factories.

It is unclear if the factories will be managed or operated by Chinese.

Meanwhile, the exact date for the start of construction is also yet to be made public.

In October 2017, a Deputy Trade and Industry Minister, Robert Ahomka Lindsay said 173 factories were set to be constructed across the country by private businesses.

Mr Ahomka Lindsay said that they have received business plans mainly from the agro-processing industry.

“Of that 173, 46% are in agro-processing, and 36% are manufacturing,” he said, adding that 65% of the projects were expansions of existing factories that had collapsed, or were under-functioning, while 35% were entirely new projects.”

The one-district one-factory program is aimed at industrialising Ghana. It was launched by President Akufo-Addo at Ekumfi in the Central Region.

The program will see at least one factory each, built in all 216 districts across the country.