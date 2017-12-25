Pulse List :  6 entrepreneurial habits to develop in 2018

news

2017 is ending and most people have started making new year resolutions.

There are a number of people who have resolved to be entrepreneurs in the coming year. Yes! Most people want to start their own businesses or want to be better entrepreneurs in 2018.

That is a very good thought but only your actions can make you stand out from the rest.

READ ALSO: 6 jobs created by Nana Addo in 2017

Here are 6 entrepreneurial habits that can help you be unique and better in your business.

• Read

Never stop learning. Read to increase your vocabulary, for insight, for inspiration and to widen your perspective and allow you to find more of what you are passionate about.

You may face difficulties deciding what to read, but do not use that as an excuse. Don't overwhelm yourself with the likes of a book a week -- start with a page a day if you have traditionally not been a reader.

Some people do not read but listen to a podcast, or read shorter articles. Just make sure you consume some knowledge each day.

• Plan (Set targets)

There is a saying that “if you fail to plan, you plan to fail.” This means that not planning is even a plan.

Have a yearly plan. Break it down into a monthly plan and follow it with a weekly and daily plan.

Sometimes you will achieve more than you set out to do, reward yourself. Other times you will not achieve much, do not be too hard on yourself but punish your own self too.

• Be persistent

As an entrepreneur, you will not have everything you need but you must keep pushing.

People will say ‘no’ to you, but do not let that stop you. Keep pushing each day at a time and you will make it.

• Move from your comfort zone

Nobody ever made it being comfortable. Sometimes there must be some uneasiness before you win at what you do.

READ ALSO: GH₵800K for website an oversight – Minister

Most successful business owners have had to leave their places of comfort at a certain point in time. If you want to be successful, it is time to do same.

• Network

You cannot work in isolation. You need to socialise with other entrepreneurs so you learn from their stories.

Successful people have powerful networks and are able to leverage them to find new opportunities, learn, and be challenged.

Take at least 10 minutes of each day to have a conversation with a friend, business partner or a new person.

• Assess yourself regularly

You must make it a point to review your targets. This helps you to know your strengths and weaknesses.

You will also be a better planner if you assess the things you do. Remember that “an unexamined life is not worth living.”