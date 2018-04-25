Home > News > Business >

Uber drivers on strike over 25% commission


Industrial Action Uber drivers on strike over 25% commission

Scores of Uber drivers assembled at the premises of the company office in Accra in the morning of Wednesday, (April 25, 2018).

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A number of Uber drivers are on a sit down strike protesting a management review policy which makes the company keep 25 percent of their sales.

Scores of Uber drivers assembled at the premises of the company office in Accra in the morning of Wednesday, (April 25, 2018).

READ ALSO: BoG stands ground on GHS400m recapitalization

The Uber drivers argue that the percentage given to Uber is unfair and every attempt to resolve this amicably has failed hence their protest.

play

 

They added that the 25 percent retention of all transport fares is making their business unprofitable.

READ ALSO: Traffic wardens plead for new jobs after East Legon tunnel opens

Uber has been operating in Ghana for about a year now.

Its relatively improved services have led to most commercial transport users resorting to it at the expense of local taxis.

The company is yet to officially comment on the matter.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

GHS400m Recapitalisation: BoG stands ground on GHS400m recapitalization GHS400m Recapitalisation BoG stands ground on GHS400m recapitalization
Unemployment: Traffic wardens plead for new jobs after East Legon tunnel opens Unemployment Traffic wardens plead for new jobs after East Legon tunnel opens
Newmont Deaths: Investigative report to be out by end of week – Amewu Newmont Deaths Investigative report to be out by end of week – Amewu
May I take Your Order: It's ‘Chop Time’ at Achimota Mall May I take Your Order It's ‘Chop Time’ at Achimota Mall
NPP government: Ghana Beyond Aid is fight for economic emancipation – Bawumia NPP government Ghana Beyond Aid is fight for economic emancipation – Bawumia
SSNIT Scandal: SSNIT spent $140m on ‘partially functional’ digitization project SSNIT Scandal SSNIT spent $140m on ‘partially functional’ digitization project

Recommended Videos

Tax Identification Number: Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana Tax Identification Number Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana
Business News: Women Own 46% Of Businesses In Ghana – MasterCard Report Business News Women Own 46% Of Businesses In Ghana – MasterCard Report
Business: 8 Reasons Why BoG Took Over UniBank Business 8 Reasons Why BoG Took Over UniBank



Top Articles

1 Poverty Gap Ghana’s policies make the rich wealthier – UNbullet
2 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions public...bullet
3 Job Creation Nation Builders Corps to be launched end of April - Bawumiabullet
4 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid in...bullet
5 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault Marketbullet
6 May I take Your Order It's ‘Chop Time’ at Achimota Mallbullet
7 In Upper East 2 men killed in daylight bank robberybullet
8 NPP government Ghana Beyond Aid is fight for economic...bullet
9 SSNIT Scandal 10 SSNIT staff with fake certificates...bullet
10 Newmont Deaths Investigative report to be out by end...bullet

Top Videos

1 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
2 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
3 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma, that...bullet
4 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
5 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
6 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
7 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
8 Entrepreneurship How to be resourceful as an entrepreneurbullet
9 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of...bullet

Business

Katanka Car Kantanka releases Ghana's own G-Wagon
SSNIT Scandal Ernest Thompson denies knowledge of PWC audit
Microfinance Finance Institutions BoG to take action against MFIs breaking rules
$72m SSNIT Saga Ernest Thompson, 4 others charged with wilfully causing financial loss