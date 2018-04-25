Uber drivers on strike over 25% commission

news

A number of Uber drivers are on a sit down strike protesting a management review policy which makes the company keep 25 percent of their sales.

Scores of Uber drivers assembled at the premises of the company office in Accra in the morning of Wednesday, (April 25, 2018).

READ ALSO: BoG stands ground on GHS400m recapitalization

The Uber drivers argue that the percentage given to Uber is unfair and every attempt to resolve this amicably has failed hence their protest.

They added that the 25 percent retention of all transport fares is making their business unprofitable.

READ ALSO: Traffic wardens plead for new jobs after East Legon tunnel opens

Uber has been operating in Ghana for about a year now.

Its relatively improved services have led to most commercial transport users resorting to it at the expense of local taxis.

The company is yet to officially comment on the matter.