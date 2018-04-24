Traffic wardens plead for new jobs after East Legon tunnel opens

news

Some people who volunteered as traffic wardens at the old East Legon tunnel in the Greater Accra Region have appealed to the government to employ them after the newly constructed tunnel was opened to traffic.

The traffic wardens who say they have been ensuring smooth traffic at the place since 1996, argue that they will be jobless and without any source of livelihood since they depend on the monies they receive from benevolent drivers who plied the stretch.

“We are thanking our cheerful ones for helping us. Thanks to Ghana Police Service for allowing us to work with them. We are now informing you that any moment from now, we will not stand under the tunnel to direct the traffic again. We plead with the citizens and government to come to our aid,” the wardens stated on a signpost to thank those who supported them financially over the years.

Road users who plied the old East Legon tunnel often complained about the massive gridlock during rush hour as well as the delay in completion of the new tunnel.

The new tunnel was opened to traffic on Monday [April 23, 2018].

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Highway Authority, Diana Seade told Accra-based Citi FM that the tunnel was opened so that the works can be completed on other parts of the road.

“This is just temporary and it is a diversion to enable work on the left turn at the East Legon junction to go on. It has not been officially opened.”

Despite stating that the opening of the tunnel was temporary, she hinted that the tunnel might remain in use to aid the flow of traffic until it is officially commissioned.