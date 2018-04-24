Powerful people are threatening me to shut up – Aning

news

A Security analyst Dr. Kwasi Aning has disclosed that some powerful people in Ghana have sent him threatening audio recordings so he can keep silence.

The Director, Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research, Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, told Accra-based Starr FM that some people seem to have challenges with his security analysis in the media and want to intimidate him.

“We have a challenge in this country because when you want to do your work well, it exposes some people and they want to come at you. Nobody would make disparaging remarks about me and I would keep quiet. I have messages and voice audios from some top officials threatening me, so I would leave security analysis to those who have been employed to do so.”

However, Dr Anning was certain that no amount of intimidation will stop him from expressing his views on security matters publicly.

He then went ahead to comment on the arrest of some Police officers who allegedly rented out their guns to suspected robbers.

Dr. Aning said “This not a new thing because the police sometimes rent their uniforms out to these armed robbers. It’s going to be tough to eradicate this menace because organized crime in itself brings huge sums of money to those involved. There was a report called the “Tibiru Report” which identifies some issues as this but the report has not been given the needed attention”.

A trio of Police officers have been arrested for reportedly renting out guns to armed robbers to be used in their operations.

The three suspects, who are stationed at the Weija District Police Command, hired out their assigned AK47 rifles to the robbers.

A grapevine source in the Police disclosed that after the officers handed over the guns to the robbers, who had planned to go for an operation on Saturday evening, they were involved in an accident.

The source said an ex-police officer who did not know the accident victims were robbers offered to take them to the hospital but overheard the robbers saying they had left their guns behind.

The ex-police officer was shocked by what he heard and subsequently alerted the police command to look into the issue.

Upon interrogation, the armed robbers disclosed that indeed some Police officers had given out the guns to them.