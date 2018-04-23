Home > News > Local >

Stop hustling for husband after acting 'silly' in your youth - Otabil


Stop hustling for husbands after acting 'silly' in your youth - Otabil tells young ladies

The Founder of ICGC Pastor Mensa Otabil

Pastor Mensa Otabil play

Pastor Mensa Otabil
The Founder and General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Pastor Mensa Otabil has called on young women to stop chasing old men and think of settling down.

He used this example to teach his congregation about the need for people to make good use of their opportunities and potentials in times of abundance. He explained that people must learn that there will be times of scarcity in the future, hence the reason people must grab opportunities as they come.

In a sermon he delivered in 2016, Pastor Otabil said: “a lot of ladies become very silly in their youth when they have the abundance of beauty and make very silly mistakes about their future.”

He added that “abundance comes, maybe when you have abundance of beauty. Sometimes you see an 18-year-old, 19-year-old, 20-year-old young lady going out with a 55-year-old man. You have abundance of beauty, but you are not harnessing your moment well because one of these days, you’ll be 35[-years-old] and at 35, you’d realise: ‘Wow, I wasted my time on that old man!’ Now every young man who should have married you thinks you are old, used, and discarded. That’s when people [ladies] start going to church, worshipping, fasting and praying and hoping that God will turn things around.”

He advised that the young people especially to take opportunities of their abundance to cushion themselves against the days of scarcity. “Don’t be wasteful; don’t spend all your money on perishable and depreciating commodities – spending money buying cars, buying clothes, which devalue over time, and not appreciate in value. Be wise,” he urged.

“Learn from the ant and learn wisdom: … it doesn’t waste in the harvest, it harnesses. That’s the first thing about the ant and then the ant builds supplies for the lean season, the ant eats for the summer and saves for the winter. It builds stock for itself so that the season of scarcity will not lead it to hunger and deprivation."

“There’s going to be a lean season in your life, believe you me. If you’re a man, there’ll be a time when you are not strong; if you’re a young lady, there’ll be a time when you’re no longer beautiful. I mean we believe you’re all beautiful by faith, but the facts will not favor you. The reality of life will hit you. You’re not going to be beautiful forever, you’re not going to be strong forever, you’re not going to have all the time you have forever, you are not going to have all the money you have forever, you are not going to have that position forever, you may lose that position.”

