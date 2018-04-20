Home > News > Local >

Grandfather of 4-year-old boy shot by brother, charged


The Somanya police charged the 70-year-old was with possession of firearms, explosives, and ammunition and negligently causing harm.

The grandfather of the 4-year-old boy who was shot and killed by his 6-year-old brother at Somanya in the Eastern region on Thursday has been charged.

However, the Somanya Magistrate court is unable to proceed any further because it lacks jurisdiction to hear the matter.

The Magistrate, therefore, referred the case to the Odumase Circuit court where it will be decided if Benjamin Tetteh will be granted bail or remanded.

The grandchildren of Benjamin Tetteh were playing with their grandfather’s gun when the deceased was allegedly shot by his older brother.

Reports suggest that the gun used in committing the crime had been hidden under a bed.

When asked why the weapon was not kept properly, Benjamin Tetteh said he had used it to ward off some robbers the previous night and had forgotten to put it away.

However, he is yet to provide information on how he acquired the gun and if it is registered.

Meanwhile, a psychologist has been invited to counsel the six-year-old boy.

