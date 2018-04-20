Home > News > Local >

6-year-old boy shoots 4-year-old brother


In Somanya 6-year-old boy shoots 4-year-old brother

The body of the 4-year-old has since been deposited at the Atua Government Hospital morgue.

A six-year-old has shot his four-year-old brother at Somanya in the Eastern Region.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, Police Commander ASP Isaac Otsin narrated that the 2 boys were playing with their grandfather’s gun. The older brother unintentionally triggered the gun into the head of the deceased which led to his death on the spot.

The tenants in the house heard the gunshot and rushed to the room only to find the deceased in a pool of blood.

The body of the 4-year-old has since been deposited at the Atua Government Hospital morgue.

Meanwhile, the police have commenced an investigation into the matter. They have taken statements from the parents and 70-year-old grandfather, who owns the unlicensed gun.

The suspect is in police custody.

