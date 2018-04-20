Home > News > Local >

Kantanka releases Ghana's own G-Wagon


Katanka Car Kantanka releases Ghana's own G-Wagon

The car which looks like a G-Wagon is called “Kantanka Okatakyie”.

  • Published:
Ghanaian inventor, Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo has manufactured and launched a new model of car.

The car is said to be a sport utility type with its unique design.

The new G Wagon like Kantanka “Okatakyie” has a bright headlight with a boldly inscribed Kantanka “Okatakyie”,  embedded with the Kantanka crown.

The inventor popularly referred to as the Star of Africa in previous times have manufactured and donated other models to people.

He donated some of the vehicles to the Ghana Police Service to enhance their work.

The Asantehene Otumfuo Tutu II also received one of the three customized Ghana-made vehicles he ordered from Kantanka Automobile.

The Asantehene’s car named ‘Kantanka Otumfuo’ is a fuel-efficient SUV with its interior design having some kente prints.

President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo used some of the Ghana-made cars during his campaign ahead of the 2016 general elections.

Kantanka vehicles are manufactured in Ghana by Kantanka Automobiles.

