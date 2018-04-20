Home > News > Business >

10 SSNIT staff with fake certificates dismissed – SSNIT boss


10 SSNIT staff with fake certificates dismissed – SSNIT boss

The Director-General of SSNIT Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang said “I instructed that the certificates of all employees should be vetted and that vetting is still going on, but we’ve had to terminate about ten or so staff for possessing fake certificates.”

The Director-General of Social Security and National Insurance Trust [SSNIT] has revealed that about 10 staff have been sacked in the last few months for possessing fake certificates.

Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang told Accra-based Citi FM that they found the 10 out when the service decided to vet certificates of their staff.

“We had people who were in the system who didn’t even have certificates. And you know there was a flagship one [Mr. Afaglo]. Since then, I instructed that the certificates of all employees should be vetted and that vetting is still going on, but we’ve had to terminate about ten or so staff for possessing fake certificates,” he said.

SSNIT decided to vet all certificates of employees after it was revealed that its MIS Manager Caleb Afaglo applied for the job with fake certificates.

READ ALSO: Ghana’s policies make the rich wealthier – UN

Mr. Afaglo was sacked in 2017 at a time that the social security company was under fire for blowing some $72 million on a project meant to network all of its branches and ensure efficiency in its operation.

As to whether they would hire people to replace the dismissed staff, Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang said they are currently overstaffed, and added that some staff in positions they shouldn’t be occupying.

“We haven’t had to hire much staff because we are overstaffed as a result of certain recruitment that went on before I got there. About 600 people were put on the payroll permanently from August 2016 to January 2017. And it was in the policy that before you get engaged, your certificates should be vetted, but somehow a lot of these [people] pass through.”

“We have staff there who are not fit for the positions in which they occupy. And we are doing a study in the review of the competencies of such staff. And those that we find are incompetent and cannot be trained, we’ve got to figure out a way to part ways with them, but those that we feel that they can be deployed in certain areas or be given minimal training, to be able to perform well in other areas, we would have to do that,” he added.

READ ALSO: Ernest Thompson denies knowledge of PWC audit

Meanwhile, Some 5 officials including the former Director General, Ernest Thompson have been charged with wilfully causing financial loss to the state.

The 5 persons, include the former Director General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Ernest Thompson, and 3 others also from SSNIT.

Their indictment is as a result of an investigation by EOCO on the procurement of an ICT Software costing $72 million.

EOCO started investigating SSNIT in August 2017 after it became public knowledge that the Trust paid $72 million on the procurement and installation of a software and other hardware systems known as the Operational Business Suite (OBS) to digitize SSNIT’s operations.

