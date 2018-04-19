Ernest Thompson denies knowledge of PWC audit

news

The embattled former Director General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) Ernest Thompson has said that he is not aware of any audit into his tenure by PriceWaterHouse.

In a statement issued by the lawyers of Mr Thompson, it said “Our client is unaware of any audit or investigations by PriceWaterHouse. We say this on authority because it would seem strange that an audit could be conducted over a period of several months and report released without any hearing given to our client by PWC to state his side of the case. PWC never met our client before finalizing its report.”

In the statement, the management of SSNIT was accused of using the media to prosecute the former MD.

“It is to be noted that the management of SSNIT which claims to be the complainant continues to persecute our client in the print and electronic media with press conferences and releases with the least opportunity without any regard to the evidence and facts adduced before the investigators at EOCO.”

Some 5 officials including the former Director General, Ernest Thompson have been charged with wilfully causing financial loss to the state.

At a press conference, Dr Addo Kufuor said: “four people from SSNIT have been indicted and they are going to the Attorney General’s office maybe today.”

Their indictment is as a result of an investigation by EOCO on the procurement of an ICT Software costing $72 million.

EOCO started investigating SSNIT in August 2017 after it became public knowledge that the Trust paid $72 million on the procurement and installation of a software and other hardware systems known as the Operational Business Suite (OBS) to digitize SSNIT’s operations.

The public was not happy over the spending especially when the project is reportedly not fully functional.SSNIT further assured that it will publish findings from the audit by PricewaterhouoesCoopers into the matter.