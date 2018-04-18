Ernest Thompson, 4 others charged with wilfully causing financial loss

news

The Chairman of the board of SSNIT, Dr. Kwame Addo Kufuor, has revealed that some 5 officials including the former Director General, Ernest Thompson have been charged with wilfully causing financial loss to the state.

The 5 persons, include the former Director General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Ernest Thompson, and 3 others also from SSNIT.

At a press conference, Dr Addo Kufuor said: “four people from SSNIT have been indicted and they are going to the Attorney General’s office maybe today.”

Juliet Hasana Korama who sold the software to SSNIT is also part of the indicted persons.

Their indictment is as a result of an investigation by EOCO on the procurement of an ICT Software costing $72 million.

EOCO started investigating SSNIT in August 2017 after it became public knowledge that the Trust paid $72 million on the procurement and installation of a software and other hardware systems known as the Operational Business Suite (OBS) to digitize SSNIT’s operations.

The public was not happy over the spending especially when the project is reportedly not fully functional.

Dr Addo Kufuor, in August 2017, confirmed that about 15 people appeared before EOCO as witnesses in the matter.

SSNIT also contracted PricewaterhouseCoopers to conduct an audit of the contract.

Investigations showed that the General Manager of MIS at SSNIT, Caleb Afaglo, who was appointed to the position in 2015, applied to the job with fake degrees.

He was interdicted by the management of the Trust over suspicions that his Bachelors’, Masters’ and Doctorate degrees were fake.

EOCO conducted raids in his house, seized his passport and froze his bank account to commence investigations into his qualifications.

The Management of SSNIT subsequently fired him after they were convinced he had fake qualifications.

Mr. Afaglo’s CV indicated that he acquired his BSC and MBA from the Georgia Institute of Technology, and a Ph.D. from the Kennedy Western University, which was an affiliate of the University of Cincinnati until it was closed down in 2011