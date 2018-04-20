Home > News > Business >

2 men killed in daylight bank robbery


In Upper East 2 men killed in daylight bank robbery

The Assembly Member for the Damolg-Tindongo Electoral Area, Emmanuel Seluk said the suspects first robbed a First Allied bank branch at Pelungu, and later shot indiscriminately, killing the two people.

Two young men have been shot dead by 4 suspected armed robbers at the Pelungu market of the Nabdam District in the Upper East Region.

In an interview with Accra-based the Assembly Member for the Damolg-Tindongo Electoral Area, Emmanuel Seluk said the suspects first robbed a First Allied bank branch at Pelungu, and later shot indiscriminately, killing the two people.

He added that the deceased have been conveyed to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital mortuary.

“Around 11:00 am to 12:00 pm today [Friday], four suspected armed robbers attacked and robbed the First Allied Bank at the Pelungu market. They beat up the workers and made away with monies which I don’t know the exact amount. From there, they moved to an electrical appliance shop which is for one Ibrahim, beat up his wife and picked some computers and money.”

“The further moved down where my shop is and shot one young man, then later moved to another MTN vendor and shot down another young man who was buying airtime,” he added.

The Nangodi police arrived at the scene after the robbers had fled using the Sakoti-Pelungu road.

One of the deceased is said to hail from Zanlerigu, whiles the other is from Tindongo.

Meanwhile, police are yet to comment on the incident.

This is coming after a number of armed robbery incidents were recorded in the first quarter of 2018.

In the first quarter some armed robbers stormed Royal Motors an automobile company in Accraand made away with the company’s sales.

In that same week, a Lebanese was shot dead by armed robbers when he went to withdraw about  Ghc200, 000 from a bank in the Tema Heavy Industrial area to pay workers.

The many attacks caused a reshuffle in the hierarchy of the Ghana Police Service which saw the Director General of Police Operations, George Akuffo Dampare, being reassigned to head the Research and Planning Department, while nine others were also reassigned to take up various positions across the country.

The government also revamped the already existing ‘Operation Calm Life’ initiative comprising police officers and military personnel, aimed at combating criminal activities across the country.

