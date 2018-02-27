10 armed men rob Royal Motors in broad day light

news

A group of armed men numbering about 10 stormed the offices of automobile company, Royal Motors, to rob them of their cash sales on Tuesday morning at North Industrial Area in Accra.

Joy FM's David Andoh who was live at the scene of the robbery reports that the robbers trailed a bullion van that had entered the Industrial Area premises of the company to collect the company's sales made the previous day.

They fired gunshots, destroyed glass windows and snatched 8,000 cedis from the secretary's office.

Eyewitness also said that he robbers also entered another room where cash from the previous day was being counted. They attacked the cashier, took the money and destroyed a CCTV camera.

