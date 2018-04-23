Kennedy Agyapong is not my business partner – Ibrah

news

Popular Ghanaian millionaire, Ibrahim Daouda, widely known on social media as Ibrah One, has rejected claims that he holds business ties with Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

According to him, reports that he has business dealings with the outspoken lawmaker are completely false and unfortunate.

This comes after reports during the last week suggested that Ibrah had been arrested by the Police for fraud.

Many news portals reported last Wednesday that he had been arrested by the Police for defrauding a friend to the tune of $400,000.

This was after a video went viral, in which Ibrah was captured sitting at a place many believe was a Police station.

Further reports also linked the rich social media personality to Kennedy Agyapong, with some quarters even claiming that the pair are business partners.

However, speaking for the first time since the incident, Ibrah insists he has no business ties with the Assin Central MP.

“I have not met Kennedy Agyapong and do not have any business dealings with him. The report being peddled around is quite unfortunate and unacceptable," he is quoted as saying by showbizpunch.com.

Meanwhile, the Police have also denied arresting the young millionaire over any case of fraud, contrary to media reports.

According to officials of the Police CID, the local chapter of International Police or Interpol and also the Dansoman police station, where he was alleged to have been placed under arrest, no case involving Ibrah was brought to them.

Ibrah is known to be one of the richest young men in the country and is often seen showing off his flashy cars on social media.