Police deny arrest of young millionaire Ibrah

news

Reports young millionaire Ibrahim Dauda has been arrested by the Police have been confirmed as false.

The rich social media personality made the headlines during the week for after news emerged that he had been arrested by the Police for fraud.

READ ALSO: SSNIT Scandal: Ernest Thompson denies knowledge of PWC audit

Many news portals reported on Wednesday that he had been arrested by the Police for defrauding a friend to the tune of $400,000.

This was after a video went viral, in which Ibrah was captured sitting at a place many believe was a Police station.

In the video, they are asking Mr Dauda to refund some money but he is heard saying he gave the money to someone who is unable to account for it.

The news soon became the talk of town, with his reported arrest taking over social media discussions.

However, it has now been revealed that Ibra has not been arrested, contrary to media reports.

Joy News reports that journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni checked with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), and was told that they had no idea of such an arrest.

READ ALSO: Obinim Saga: Teenagers flogged by Obinim for having sex missing

According to officials of the Police CID, the local chapter of International Police or Interpol and also the Dansoman police station, where he was alleged to have been placed under arrest, no case involving Ibrah has been brought to them.

Ibrah is known to be one of the richest young men in the country and is often seen showing off his flashy cars on social media.