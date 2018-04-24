Home > News > Local >

Lawyer convicted for fraud


Fraudulence Lawyer convicted for fraud

The court sentenced the lawyer to a seven year jail term, while his accomplice was given a five year jail sentence.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An Accra Circuit court has has sentenced a private legal practitioner Owusu Sekyere and one Albert Coleman to 12 years imprisonment for swindling a businessman.

Owusu SeKyere a who is a senior and his accomplice are said to have fraudulently taken $200,000 from one Ato Hamilton under the pretext of providing him with a parcel of land at Cantonments in Accra but failed to do so.

The two accused of taking the money three years ago and absconded with it.

READ MORE: Two accused of defiling 15-­ year-­ old girl granted GH¢20,000 bail

The court presided over by Mrs Malike Wornya Dey found the accused guilty of the offence of defrauding by false pretenses and convicted them.

According to her, the prosecution in the case succeeded to prove beyond every reasonable doubt that the lawyer indeed committed the offense.

The court sentenced the lawyer to a seven year jail term, while his accomplice was given a five year jail sentence.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Crime: 3 Police officers arrested for renting out guns to armed robbers Crime 3 Police officers arrested for renting out guns to armed robbers
Crime: Two accused of defiling 15-year-old girl granted GH¢20,000 bail Crime Two accused of defiling 15-year-old girl granted GH¢20,000 bail
Threats: Powerful people are threatening me to shut up – Aning Threats Powerful people are threatening me to shut up – Aning
Contradiction: Nana Addo hasn't paid GH¢1 billion NHIS debt - Service providers Contradiction Nana Addo hasn't paid GH¢1 billion NHIS debt - Service providers
Photos: Nana Addo, Bawumia throw Chief Imam a birthday party Photos Nana Addo, Bawumia throw Chief Imam a birthday party
Marriage Material: Stop hustling for husbands after acting 'silly' in your youth - Otabil tells young ladies Marriage Material Stop hustling for husbands after acting 'silly' in your youth - Otabil tells young ladies

Recommended Videos

Pastor Mensa Otabil: Stop hustling for husbands after acting 'silly' in your youth Pastor Mensa Otabil Stop hustling for husbands after acting 'silly' in your youth
Gay Rights: UK Prime Minister insulted Ghana - Apostle Opoku Onyinah Gay Rights UK Prime Minister insulted Ghana - Apostle Opoku Onyinah
Local News: Ho Airport ready for operations Local News Ho Airport ready for operations



Top Articles

1 Marriage Material Stop hustling for husbands after acting 'silly' in...bullet
2 Katanka Car Kantanka releases Ghana's own G-Wagonbullet
3 Millionaire's Club Kennedy Agyapong is not my business partner – Ibrahbullet
4 Development Hot political dispute over who built Ho Airportbullet
5 Employment Govt to employ 100,000 graduates from May – Bawumia...bullet
6 Alleged Fraud Police deny arrest of young millionaire Ibrahbullet
7 Photos Nana Addo, Bawumia throw Chief Imam a birthday partybullet
8 Crime 3 Police officers arrested for renting out guns to...bullet
9 Crime Young Ghanaian millionaire Ibrah arrested for...bullet
10 In Somanya Grandfather of 4-year-old boy shot by...bullet

Related Articles

Crime Two accused of defiling 15-year-old girl granted GH¢20,000 bail
Threats Powerful people are threatening me to shut up – Aning
Contradiction Nana Addo hasn't paid GH¢1 billion NHIS debt - Service providers
Crime 3 Police officers arrested for renting out guns to armed robbers
Photos Nana Addo, Bawumia throw Chief Imam a birthday party
Marriage Material Stop hustling for husbands after acting 'silly' in your youth - Otabil tells young ladies
Sex for Fees Teachers who abuse students sexually must be punished - Child's Right Int'l
Employment Govt to employ 100,000 graduates from May – Bawumia announces
Better for Ghanaian media to be irritating, reckless than praise-singers – Nana Addo

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
4 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence in...bullet
5 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
8 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
9 Video Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr. Mahamudu...bullet
10 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet

Local

Executive Director of Child Right International, Bright Appiah
Sex for Fees Teachers who abuse students sexually must be punished - Child's Right Int'l
Better for Ghanaian media to be irritating, reckless than praise-singers – Nana Addo
IGP, David Asante-Apeatu
Security Ghana Police will be no.1 in Africa by 2020 – IGP
Akufo-Addo claims GHC1bn paid to clear 1.2bn NHIS debt