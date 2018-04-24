Lawyer convicted for fraud

news

An Accra Circuit court has has sentenced a private legal practitioner Owusu Sekyere and one Albert Coleman to 12 years imprisonment for swindling a businessman.

Owusu SeKyere a who is a senior and his accomplice are said to have fraudulently taken $200,000 from one Ato Hamilton under the pretext of providing him with a parcel of land at Cantonments in Accra but failed to do so.

The two accused of taking the money three years ago and absconded with it.

The court presided over by Mrs Malike Wornya Dey found the accused guilty of the offence of defrauding by false pretenses and convicted them.

According to her, the prosecution in the case succeeded to prove beyond every reasonable doubt that the lawyer indeed committed the offense.

The court sentenced the lawyer to a seven year jail term, while his accomplice was given a five year jail sentence.