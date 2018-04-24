Home > News > Local >

Two accused of defiling 15-year-old girl granted GH¢20,000 bail


23-year-old Abdullah Ayuba, a fisherman, and 18-year-old, John Mensah, alias Yaw trader, have been granted bail for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old girl at Elmina in the Komemda-Edina-Eguafo-Abem (KEEA) Municipality of the Central Region.

The Cape Coast Circuit Court on Thursday charged the two with defilement and abetment of crime respectively.

They were admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢20,000 with two sureties each.

They pleaded guilty to defilement charge.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Charles Hevi told the court, presided over by Mrs. Afia Nyarko Adu-Amankwah, that the Police had completed their investigations, however, they were hunting for the third accused person who was on the run.

He said the complainant Mr. Robert Awotwe, a 38-year-old trader who resided at Tatrem with the 15-years-old victim, said on Monday, April 2, at about 18:30 hrs, the victim left home with the Mother, Mary Awotwe to their former house at Essuekyir, a suburb of Elmina, the GNA reports.

He said the victim sneaked out of the house to attend a beach party at Elmina Castle and on her way home around 19.30hrs, she spotted the Mother searching for her from afar and upon sensing danger and the anger of the Mother, she decided to change her direction towards her home and used the back of the Elmina Castle where she met the accused persons.

They demanded to have sex with her and threatened to kill her if she refused them. They then tore her parties and forcibly took turns to have sexual intercourse with her.

According to the Prosecutor, the third accused person who has bolted, had the first turn, handed his shirt to Abdullah Ayuba and left, while John Mensah waited for his turn.

However, the cry of the victim attracted Papa Dadze, a physically challenged person who could not help due to his condition, but alerted one Carlos Bartels Cudjoe who rescued the victim and sent her home as the accused persons took to their heels.

A medical examination report was sent to the Cape Coast Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) leading to their arrest.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

