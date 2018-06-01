Ursula sings in Parliament to rally support for deal

Home > News > Business >

The Communication Minister Ursula Owusu quoted Exodus 32:26 as her final call for citizens to support the KelvGVG deal which IMANI has described as fraudulent.

  Published:
Ursula Owusu play

Ursula Owusu
The Minister of Communication Ursula Owusu-Ekuful on Thursday (May 31, 2018) sang a hymn in Parliament to convince her colleague Members of Parliament that the KelniGVG deal is a good one.

She was appearing before the house to answer questions on the deal which think tank IMANI Ghana has raised concerns about.

IMANI is of the view that the contract is fraudulent and must be cancelled. The president of the think tank Franklin Cudjoe argues that the company does not have the track record to undertake the job that has been given it adding that the amount involved is too huge.

He argues that there are government agencies that can be equipped to provide a real-time monitoring of all traffic volumes on all networks.

However, the Communication Minister has defended the deal saying that the National Communication Authority (NCA) and Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) have indicated that they currently do not have the capability of providing the services to be provided by KelniGVG.

 She also disclosed that training is ongoing for NCA and GRA staff in order to help provide this service.

After briefing parliament on the deal, she urged the parliamentarians to support the KelniGVG deal since it will help in retrieving the right taxes from the telcos.

She proceeded to recite the words of a hymn titled who is on the Lord’s side?

“Who is on the Lord’s side? Who for Him will go? By thy call of mercy, by thy grace divine. We are on the Lord’s side. Savior, we are thine.”

She finally quoted Exodus 32:26 as a call for all to support the deal.

