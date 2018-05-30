news

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has published a list of registration centres in the Greater Accra Region.

The much-anticipated registration and issuance of the Ghana Card was expected to start on Monday (May 28, 2018).

Monday’s exercise was to take place at the Jubilee House, Judicial Service, Ministry of Defence, National Security, BNI, MOFARI (Research Dept), Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Prison Service and Ghana National Fire Service.

However, this did not happen due to what the NIA described as some technical challenges.

However, the NIA has said that it will announce a new date for the start of registration as soon as it is certain the challenges are resolved.

Click here to view the list of registration centres in the Greater Accra Region.