Be transparent with Ghanaians about dumsor - Omane Boamah urges gov't

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In recent weeks, the issue of power outages, commonly referred to as 'dumsor', has once again resurfaced in Ghana, prompting calls for transparency and honesty from the government regarding the situation.

Dr. Omanae Boamah
Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, the Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged the government to be forthright with Ghanaians about the challenges facing the country's energy sector.

Dr. Omane Boamah's call for transparency comes amid growing concerns over the frequent power cuts experienced by both households and businesses across the country. The former minister stressed the importance of providing accurate information to the public to enable them to adequately prepare for and mitigate the impact of power outages on their daily lives.

Speaking on the issue, Dr. Omane Boamah emphasized the need for the government to acknowledge the existence of 'dumsor' and work towards finding lasting solutions to address the root causes of the problem.

He urged the government to refrain from downplaying the severity of the situation and instead focus on implementing measures to improve the reliability and stability of the power supply.

“Your deceitful and incompetent Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government cannot even be truthful about Dumsor!” he stated in a post

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah urged the government to heed the concerns of Ghanaians regarding the 'dumsor' situation and take decisive action to address the underlying issues.

He emphasized that honesty and transparency are essential for building trust and confidence among the populace and called on the government to uphold these principles in its governance approach.

“PURC says transformers are not the cause of the dumsor Ghanaians are confronted with. What justification can your NPP government offer Ghanaians for plunging Ghana into Dumsor when John Dramani Mahama provided enough power generation plants including the Ameri thermal plant which you have recently re-located to Kumasi and re-named?

“And if I may add should Ghanaians not be ‘whipping and slapping’ your government for lying about paying for excess power and blaming Mahama for it??? Where is the excess power? Excess power indeed! Or this Dumsor is power diabetes: where sugar/power is abundant but homes and businesses are lacking power? Liars!!!!”

