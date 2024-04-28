A press release issued by Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Director of Communications for the Bawumia for President 2024 Campaign, outlined that the flagbearer's campaign will kick off in the Eastern Region and subsequently cover all sixteen regions within the next month.
Bawumia to kick off nationwide campaign on Monday
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is gearing up to launch his political campaign starting Monday, April 29, in preparation for the upcoming December general elections.
During his tour, Bawumia aims to engage with a diverse range of stakeholders, including traditional leaders, religious leaders, youth groups, traders, drivers, farmers, students, and local businesses.
The campaign itinerary will also include visits to marketplaces, providing an opportunity for direct interaction with both traders and consumers.
Ghanaians are encouraged to extend a warm reception to Dr. Bawumia during his tour, as the statement highlights his track record of integrity, discipline, focus, and innovative ideas over the past eight years.
A stark comparison is drawn between Bawumia's leadership qualities and those of his main opponent, John Dramani Mahama, during his tenure as Vice President and President.
The statement emphasizes Dr. Bawumia's commitment to offering practical solutions to Ghana's challenges, positioning him as a forward-thinking leader dedicated to addressing the country's needs if elected as President in the December 2024 elections.
