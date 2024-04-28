Bawumia to kick off nationwide campaign on Monday

During his tour, Bawumia aims to engage with a diverse range of stakeholders, including traditional leaders, religious leaders, youth groups, traders, drivers, farmers, students, and local businesses.

The campaign itinerary will also include visits to marketplaces, providing an opportunity for direct interaction with both traders and consumers.

“A wide range of stakeholders, including traditional leaders, the clergy, the youth, traders, drivers, farmers, students and visit businesses, including marketplaces to interact with both traders and consumers” the statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghanaians are encouraged to extend a warm reception to Dr. Bawumia during his tour, as the statement highlights his track record of integrity, discipline, focus, and innovative ideas over the past eight years.

A stark comparison is drawn between Bawumia's leadership qualities and those of his main opponent, John Dramani Mahama, during his tenure as Vice President and President.