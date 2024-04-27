Several candidates have thrown their hats into the ring for the primary, including Joseph Addo, who serves as the personal driver to President Akufo-Addo, and Solomon Kotey Niikio, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area.
NPP conducts La Dadekotopon parliamentary primary today
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is gearing up to conduct its Parliamentary Primary in the La Dadekotopon Constituency today, Saturday, April 27.
In the 2020 elections, the NPP lost the La Dadekotopon seat to Rita Naa Odoley Sowah of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
Now, the NPP is eyeing a comeback, aiming to recapture the seat in the upcoming December polls
The primary was given the green light by the National Executive Committee of the NPP following the resignation of the previously elected Parliamentary Candidate, Dr. Joseph Gerald Tetteh Nyanyofio, citing personal reasons.
