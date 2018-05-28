Home > News > Business >

Gov’t to make purchase of local fabrics compulsory – Alan


Buy Made In Ghana Gov’t to make purchase of local fabrics compulsory – Alan

The Minister of Trade and Industry Alan Kyeremanten said that the decision is part of measures put in place by the government to prevent the ailing textile industry in Ghana from dying.

alan.jpg play
The Minister of Trade and Industry Alan Kyeremanten has revealed that the government will soon compel all state institutions to procure fabrics from local textile firms.

He was speaking at a meeting with industry players who have been protesting against the influx of fake textiles onto the Ghanaian market.

He said that the decision is part of measures put in place by the government to prevent the ailing textile industry in Ghana from dying.

“We believe that government will do what it has promised to do…introduce this policy.”

“By then we want it to be backed by legislative instrument. So we’ll ensure that we bring out the necessary legislative instrument,” he added.

In some time past the textile industry used to employ about 27.000.

This number has reduced to less than 3,000 employees as a result of the collapse of textile firms.

As a way of dealing with this issue, the Ministry of Trade and Industry inaugurated a 12-member vetting committee to facilitate the work of the anti-textile piracy taskforce it constituted earlier this year.

The committee, according to the Deputy Trade Minister Carlos Ahenkora is critical to the fight against pirated textiles smuggled onto the market.

