No 'Dumsor', just technical hurdles - Ayeh-Paye

Ayeh-Paye in a commentary on Citi TV argued that Ghana possesses adequate installed capacity to meet power demand. However, he acknowledged technical hurdles hindering optimal utilization of this capacity.

"We are experiencing power outages, but according to power agencies, these are attributed to technical challenges rather than 'dumsor'. 'Dumsor' occurs when there is insufficient power to meet peak demand,"

He clarified that Ghana's peak production capacity is around 3,600 megawatts, slightly below the actual demand, leading to occasional shortfalls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayeh-Paye emphasized that these challenges stem from maintenance issues rather than a lack of installed capacity.