No 'Dumsor', just technical hurdles - Ayeh-Paye

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Former Member of Parliament for Ayensuano, Samuel Ayeh-Paye, has refuted claims of 'dumsor' in Ghana, attributing recent power outages to technical challenges rather than a systemic issue of intermittent power cuts.

ayeh paye samuel

Despite widespread reports of power disruptions affecting households and businesses, Ayeh-Paye maintains that Ghana's current energy situation is not indicative of 'dumsor'. Energy Minister Mathew Opoku Prempeh echoed similar sentiments during a recent media interview, rejecting assertions of 'dumsor' and challenging critics to provide evidence for their claims.

Ayeh-Paye in a commentary on Citi TV argued that Ghana possesses adequate installed capacity to meet power demand. However, he acknowledged technical hurdles hindering optimal utilization of this capacity.

"We are experiencing power outages, but according to power agencies, these are attributed to technical challenges rather than 'dumsor'. 'Dumsor' occurs when there is insufficient power to meet peak demand,"

He clarified that Ghana's peak production capacity is around 3,600 megawatts, slightly below the actual demand, leading to occasional shortfalls.

Ayeh-Paye emphasized that these challenges stem from maintenance issues rather than a lack of installed capacity.

Contrary to claims of financial constraints affecting fuel procurement for power plants, Ayeh-Paye stated that the Energy Ministry has assured that funding is not the primary issue. Instead, he pointed to maintenance and repair work on power plants and challenges with electrical transformers as contributing factors to the outages.

