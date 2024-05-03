ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana improves in press freedom from 62nd position in 2023 to 50th in latest report

Andreas Kamasah

The latest World Press Freedom Index 2024 by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) shows that Ghana has made significant strides in media freedom, climbing from 62nd place in 2023 to 50th in the most recent update.

Pressmen
Pressmen

This advancement places Ghana among the top 50 countries out of the 180 surveyed, reflecting notable improvements in its media landscape.

Recommended articles

RSF acknowledged Ghana's vibrant and pluralistic media environment, citing factors such as diverse media platforms and a supportive legal framework. Anne Bocandé, the editorial director of RSF, emphasized the importance of this achievement, stating, "The Joy News channel, the Myjoyonline website, and radio Peace FM are very popular and reflect a high degree of pluralism and diversity."

However, concerns persist over political interference in media affairs. RSF highlighted an incident where members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) forcefully invaded the studios of UTV in Accra. Bocandé underscored this issue, stating, "Nonetheless, the ruling party wrote to the Despite Media Group, which runs the privately owned United TV channel, in October 2023 requesting the inclusion of one of its members in the TV channel’s broadcasts in order, it said, to ensure balance."

Bocandé also expressed concern over a global trend of declining political support for press freedom, warning, "As more than half the world's population goes to the polls in 2024, RSF is warning of a worrying trend revealed by the 2024 World Press Freedom Index: a decline in the political indicator, one of five indicators detailed in the Index. States and other political forces are playing a decreasing role in protecting press freedom."

ADVERTISEMENT

She further elaborated on the implications of this trend, stating, "This disempowerment sometimes goes hand in hand with more hostile actions that undermine the role of journalists, or even instrumentalise the media through campaigns of harassment or disinformation."

RSF calls on governments and political entities to prioritize the protection of press freedom, underscoring its pivotal role in upholding democracy and ensuring access to unbiased information for all citizens.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

SSNIT

We’ve never missed pension payments since 1991 – SSNIT

NPP flag

NPP conducts La Dadekotopon parliamentary primary today

Food Market

World Bank anticipates substantial decline in global food prices by 2025

Mr-Franklin-Cudjoe

EC's statement on obsolete BVDs discovery lacks transparency - Imani questions