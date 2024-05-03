We’ll make sure Akufo-Addo’s appointees vomit all their loot – Asiedu Nketia

While addressing the party’s members at a 2024 strategy session in Atlanta, USA, Mr Asiedu Nketia said it is in the best interest of President Akufo-Addo and his party people to give up whatever they have illegally taken from the country and account for their stewardship now or face the consequences when the NDC takes over the government after the election.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, NDC national chairman Pulse Ghana

“Nana Akufo-Addo and his government can be likened to a person who's riding a tiger. If you get down you will be devoured, and if you stay at the back of the tiger, you die of hunger. And so they are not worried about leaving power, but the real problem is what happens after they have left power.”

But, we keep assuring them, that to save Ghana, we should not allow anybody to engage in wrongdoing in looting the country and getting away with it. And so if that's what they're scared of, they better prepare. They still have time to vomit all the loot or hold onto it and face the consequences” he stated.

“There was the story of an old man who had so much money in his safe, and when he was sick, he kept the key to the safe in his pocket and put his hand on it; that he would never release the key. But he died, and they took the key and opened all his treasures.”