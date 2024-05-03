EPA staff suspend planned demonstration to allow for stakeholder engagement

The strike, which was set to commence on the same day as the planned demonstration, was declared in protest of what the union describes as an attempt to forcibly remove the Executive Director of the EPA, Dr Kingsly Krugu, from his official residence to accommodate the new Interior Minister, Henry Quartey.

However, in a surprising move, the EPA staff have opted to call off their demonstration to allow for further engagement with stakeholders, including EPA management, the Governing Board, and various government ministries.

In a statement released by the EPA Division of PSWU-TUC, it was disclosed that the decision to suspend the demonstration was made to facilitate constructive dialogue on the issues at hand. The statement expressed the staff's belief that engaging with key stakeholders is essential to address the concerns and grievances raised by the EPA workforce.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all EPA staff and the public for their unwavering support so far. Your solidarity and understanding are deeply appreciated as we navigate through these challenging times," the statement concluded.