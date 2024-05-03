Tertiary education will be free for persons with disability if I win – Bawumia

According to Dr. Bawumia, even though scholarships are meant to be given to all manner of persons, his government will prioritize scholarships for persons with disability.

“I am very clear on the way forward. I believe that for persons with disabilities, we are going to support them a bit more. We are giving scholarships to every person but I am going to dedicate some of the monies to our scholarship secretariat and the GET Fund to provide free tertiary education; both tuition and accommodation to every person with a disability who makes it into the university so they can all benefit,” he stated.

The NPP flagbearer noted that the scholarship will cover both academic and residential fees for all persons with disability from 2025.

In an earlier interaction, the Vice President said he believes God can use him to transform Ghana.

“I believe that I can do something for Ghana. I believe God uses everybody that he wants to use to change the society…I believe that something good can come from Walewale and if God says that it should come from Walewale it will come from Walewale,” he stated.

He also called upon the clergy to intercede and prevent politicians from compromising the nation’s peace for their political gains.