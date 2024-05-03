ADVERTISEMENT
Tertiary education will be free for persons with disability if I win – Bawumia

Evans Annang

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has promised that he will make tertiary education free for all persons with disability if he wins the 2024 general elections.

He made this known during an interaction with the clergy in the Western North Region as part of his ongoing nationwide tour.

According to Dr. Bawumia, even though scholarships are meant to be given to all manner of persons, his government will prioritize scholarships for persons with disability.

“I am very clear on the way forward. I believe that for persons with disabilities, we are going to support them a bit more. We are giving scholarships to every person but I am going to dedicate some of the monies to our scholarship secretariat and the GET Fund to provide free tertiary education; both tuition and accommodation to every person with a disability who makes it into the university so they can all benefit,” he stated.

The NPP flagbearer noted that the scholarship will cover both academic and residential fees for all persons with disability from 2025.

In an earlier interaction, the Vice President said he believes God can use him to transform Ghana.

“I believe that I can do something for Ghana. I believe God uses everybody that he wants to use to change the society…I believe that something good can come from Walewale and if God says that it should come from Walewale it will come from Walewale,” he stated.

He also called upon the clergy to intercede and prevent politicians from compromising the nation’s peace for their political gains.

The Vice President also noted that his respect for all religions was instilled in him from his home.

