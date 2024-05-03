Bawumia's emotional moment of Christian worship steals spotlight at event [video]

Before addressing the gathered crowd, a DJ played the worship song "Ma bo wo din" by Evangelist Diana Asamoah, translating to 'I've called your name.' The melodious strains of the song filled the air, setting a serene atmosphere.

Dr Bawumia, known for his pragmatic and analytical demeanour, was visibly moved by the soul-stirring lyrics. Engrossed in the moment, he joined in singing along, his emotion palpable as he connected with the spiritual essence of the music.

Amidst the worshipful ambience, Dr Bawumia seized the opportunity to lead those present in a brief but heartfelt moment of praise, exalting the divine and underscoring the message of service to the people of Ghana.

Following the impromptu worship session, Dr. Bawumia continued his engagement with stakeholders, articulating his bold solutions and vision for the nation. However, it was the emotional interlude of worship that left a lasting impression, reminding all present of the power of music and spirituality to transcend political divides and unite hearts for a common purpose.