The current power outages are ‘dumsie sie’; ‘dumsor’ only happened under Mahama – NAPO

At the Government Assurances Committee meeting in Accra on Friday, May 3, Dr Opoku Prempreh reiterated that the ongoing power crisis is due to efforts to rectify the energy challenges.

“…I told you that when I got to the Ministry we’ve gone past the era where we had 72 to 96 days of lights out and six hours of lights on. We are in the era of ‘dum siesie’ which is profoundly different from dumsor.”

“Dumsor as inflicted on Ghanaians has only happened as characterised his excellency John Dramani Mahama’s governance. He is the only president on record that for four years that he reigned, for four years that he ruled, for four years that he governed, there was ‘dum dum dum.’ If the non-partisan colleague says that now it is worse, then I don’t know where his realities lie,” he stated.

On May 1, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assured Ghanaians that the power crisis had ended.

Addressing this year's national May Day celebrations in Accra, President Akufo-Addo attributed the resolution of the power crisis to the government's strategic interventions and investments in the energy sector. These efforts, according to the President, have significantly increased the country's electricity generation capacity, ensuring a more stable supply of power to homes and businesses.

The President also emphasized the government's commitment to implementing sustainable solutions to address the underlying challenges in the energy sector. He outlined initiatives aimed at diversifying the country's energy mix, promoting renewable energy sources, and improving energy efficiency and conservation practices.