Annorwe Royal family installs Nii Sɛ Tetteh Djan as Regent Stool Father of Prampram

In a solemn and dignified ceremony steeped in tradition, the Kingmakers of the Annorwe Royal Family of Prampram, under the leadership of Nene Annorbitettey Mansro I, Chief of New Prampram (Comm 25) Traditional Area, performed the customary rites to install Nii Sɛ Tetteh Djan as the Regent Stool Father of the Annorwe Royal Family and the Prampram Traditional Area.

The installation ceremony, conducted in accordance with Ga-Dangme customs, marks a significant moment in the preservation of traditional authority within the Prampram State. It was graced by the presence of Nene Wakah III, Paramount Chief of the Prampram Traditional Area, whose attendance and open support affirmed the unity surrounding the installation.

Nii Sɛ Tetteh Djan now assumes the regency role with the blessings of both the royal family and the broader traditional leadership, tasked with guiding the affairs of the Annorwe Royal lineage during this transitional period.