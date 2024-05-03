Ejisu by-election: OSP investigates alleged bribery of EC staff by Kwadaso MP

Professor Kingsley Nyarko was filmed passing an envelope to two EC officials at the Church of Pentecost Polling Station in Fumesua during the Ejisu by-election on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Following this incident, the Commission has suspended the two officials and called for criminal investigations into their actions.

The EC, in a statement, announced that it has taken immediate action and withdrawn the two temporary staff members while investigations are underway.

It further stated that the election management body upholds the principles and values of integrity, truth, and transparency.

It said "The Electoral Commission has taken immediate steps and has withdrawn the two (2) temporary staff while investigations take place.

"The commission upholds the principles and values of integrity, truth and transparency. These values are reinforced during the training of all temporary staff."

The EC officials, Regina Serwaa, a Ballot Issuer and Presiding Officer, and George Sasu were immediately relieved of their duties after the video circulated on social media.

But Professor Kingsley Nyarko admitted to being the man captured in footage dropping a white envelope on the table of officials of the EC during the Ejisu by-election.

In response to the video, Nyarko clarified in an interview with journalists that he did not intend to influence the EC officials with the contents of the envelope.