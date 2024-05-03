Access to electricity is an important human right — World Bank

It's depicted as the cornerstone for generating employment opportunities and enhancing capabilities throughout Africa.

He highlighted the dire situation where 600 million individuals in Africa lack access to electricity, deeming it unacceptable.

Speaking at the World Bank Group Meetings on April 17, 2024, Ajay Banga emphasized the World Bank's dedication to linking 250 million Africans, out of the roughly 600 million who currently lack access to electricity, to affordable energy by 2030.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), also pledged the bank's commitment to connecting an additional 50 million Africans to electricity.

He elaborated that achieving this commitment entails extensive collaboration with key stakeholders and institutions across the continent, encompassing finance, government, and the private sector.

The goal is to ensure access to affordable energy for a substantial portion of the population by the year 2030.