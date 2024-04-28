ADVERTISEMENT
Mahama cuts sod for new Jakpa palace in Damongo.

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Friday joined Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I to cut the sod for the construction of a new palace for the overlord of Gonja.

The new palace is set to be a grand symbol reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the Gonja people.

In his address, Mr. Mahama highlighted the new palace's intentional design to reflect Sahelian architecture, reminiscent of the Gonja's origins in the Mande region around Mali.

"So, if you look at the architecture, you will think you are in Timbuktu or Songhai, tracing the history of the Gonja people ", he added.

The event was attended by various Guan and Gonja paramount chiefs, executives of the Guan Congress, executives of the Gonjaland Youth Association, members and supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and the people of Damango.

The Overlord of Gonja, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I, thanked Mr. Mahama for his consistent commitment to developing the Gonja Kingdom and offered prayers for his success.

The king also emphasized the importance of the new palace for preserving the Gonja heritage and the legacy of Sumaila Ndewura Jakpa, founder of the Gonja Kingdom.

He wished the former president and leader of the NDC well in his political aspirations and cautioned against people speaking negatively about his efforts for the Gonja Kingdom.

The sod-cutting ceremony for the new palace of the Gonja Kingdom signals a significant step towards the cultural and historical preservation of the Gonja people with the support and commitment shown by former President Mahama, the completion of this project is expected to be a legacy for future generations.

The project is been financed by Mr. Mahama who assured the people it would be completed by October of this year.

