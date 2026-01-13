Manchester United set to name Michael Carrick as interim manager
Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement in principle to appoint Michael Carrick as interim manager until the end of the season.
The former midfielder was spotted arriving at the club’s Carrington training ground on Tuesday, with an official announcement expected later in the day.
🚨 Michael Carrick, already at Carrington with official announcement expected as next formal step.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2026
Manchester United have agreed all terms of his short term contract and also his backroom staff. pic.twitter.com/U8jeo3iQ0x
Carrick, 44, has previous experience as caretaker manager at Old Trafford, overseeing an unbeaten three-game stint in 2021. The former United captain enjoyed a distinguished 12-year playing career at the club, winning 12 major trophies, and later moved into management with Middlesbrough in October 2022.
During his first season in charge at Middlesbrough, Carrick guided the club to the Championship playoffs but was dismissed in June after finishing 10th in the league.
United had also explored the possibility of reappointing former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before deciding on Carrick. The move comes following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim last week after a disappointing 14-month tenure.
In the interim, caretaker boss Darren Fletcher managed a 2-2 draw against Burnley in the Premier League and a 2-1 defeat to Brighton in the FA Cup. United’s early exits from both domestic cup competitions, coupled with their absence from European football this season, mean the team will play just 40 matches—the fewest since the 1914/15 campaign.
The Red Devils currently sit seventh in the Premier League, three points shy of the top four and one point behind fifth-placed Brentford. A top-four finish would secure a return to the Champions League, while finishing fifth may suffice due to strong performances by English clubs in European competitions this season.
Carrick is expected to oversee his first match in charge on Saturday when United host local rivals Manchester City in a high-profile Premier League clash.
-
-
Sports 22.09.2015Funniest red cards in football